Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

