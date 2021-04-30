Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

