KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

