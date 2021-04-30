Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

OSCR stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

