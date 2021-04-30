Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.44 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $172.32 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average is $244.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

