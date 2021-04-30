Research Analysts Offer Predictions for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

