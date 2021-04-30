Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

