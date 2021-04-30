Tixl [NEW] Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Tixl [NEW] has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me

