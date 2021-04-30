Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

