Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $78.99.
In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
