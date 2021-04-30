Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.25 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

