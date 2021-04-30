Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Decreases By 47.0%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

