Chiasma (CHMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.01 on Friday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

