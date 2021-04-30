W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

