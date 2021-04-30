Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

