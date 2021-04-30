Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.57 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $837.91 million, a PE ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

