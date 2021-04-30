Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

