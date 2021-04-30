John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

