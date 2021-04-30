Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Short Interest Update

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNWT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cistera Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Cistera Networks Company Profile
