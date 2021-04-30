Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Short Interest Update

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNWT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cistera Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Cistera Networks Company Profile

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

