Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Envela to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. Envela has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

