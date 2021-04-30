Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.