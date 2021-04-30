Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in April

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CLABF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.