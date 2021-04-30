Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.