BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $19.20 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

