Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 25th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of FIX opened at $82.19 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

