NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

