Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HWBK opened at $21.54 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

