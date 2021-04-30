Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $825,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

