Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2,723.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.