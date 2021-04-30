Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,079 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.01.

TGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

