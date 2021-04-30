Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

