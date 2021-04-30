Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 81.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
About Manganese X Energy
