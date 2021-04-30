Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 81.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

