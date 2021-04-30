Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -2.54. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
