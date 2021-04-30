Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -2.54. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

