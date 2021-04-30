DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 29.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 18.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

