La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

LFDJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

