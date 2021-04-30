Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 82.5%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OZSC opened at $0.11 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

