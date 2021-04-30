Raymond James Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.