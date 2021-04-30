Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

