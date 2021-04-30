Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

