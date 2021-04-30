Clean Yield Group Has $795,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.47 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

