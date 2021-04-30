The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $324.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.