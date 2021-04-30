Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.86. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $137.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.