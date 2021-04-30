E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

