Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $170,035,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $29,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

