Cream Finance Price Tops $161.98 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 86.6% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $161.98 or 0.00295731 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $99.84 million and approximately $61.23 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

