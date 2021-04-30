Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

