Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.