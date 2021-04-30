Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $42.21 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.