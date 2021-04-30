DA Davidson Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.