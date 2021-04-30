Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

