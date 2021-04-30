Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.