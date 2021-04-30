1,000 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.20 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.