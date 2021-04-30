Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

